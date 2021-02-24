SUNS ANNOUNCE 2020-21 SECOND HALF SCHEDULE

Today, the NBA and Phoenix Suns released the second half of the 2020-21 NBA Season schedule, a full schedule is attached and can also be viewed at Suns.com/Schedule.

The 20-10 Phoenix Suns currently sit 4th in the Western Conference and will open the second half of the schedule on the road as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, March 11 before returning to Phoenix Suns Arena for a five-game home stand.

The Suns’ remaining schedule features eight nationally-televised games total, including four on NBA TV (3/21 vs Lakers, 4/21 at Philadelphia, 4/26 at New York, 5/9 at Lakers), three on ESPN (4/7 vs Utah, 4/25 at Brooklyn, 4/28 vs. Clippers) and one on TNT (4/8 at Clippers).

PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Members will have priority access to tickets beginning Monday, March 1, for the home matchups against the Indiana Pacers on March 13 and Memphis Grizzlies on March 15. Tickets for remaining second half games will become available at a later date. As an added benefit, fans who secure a 2021-22 PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Membership will have priority access to 2021 NBA Playoff tickets when they become available. It’s not too late to become a PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Member, visit Suns.com/Memberships today for more information.

Non-members will have the opportunity to purchase two-person or four-person ticket allotments for socially distanced seating pods beginning Tuesday, March 2, for the March 13 and March 15 home games. Fans can visit Suns.com/Tickets to explore various new ticket experiences for the remainder of the season including Party Pods, Courtside Couches, North End Theater Seats, North End Tables and more.

Capacity is currently at 3,000 socially-distanced fans for home games at Phoenix Suns Arena. The health and safety of fans, staff, players and officials remains the utmost priority for the organization and this limited accommodation is in accordance with guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control, the NBA and Arizona Department of Health Services, and the undertaking includes numerous steps taken by the Suns working with medical experts to ensure fans have a fun and safe experience. A comprehensive outline of protocols and what to expect on game day to keep fans, staff and players safe can be viewed at Suns.com/COVID.



Fans attending games will be able to enjoy some of Phoenix Suns Arena’s exciting new offerings, including: the Valley’s largest sports bar surrounded by more than 7,000 square feet of high resolution LED walls in the reimagined arena pavilion; Jim Beam Barrel Bar, new concourse concessions, Grab & Go Concessions; and the main Team Shop has doubled in size and will be open to welcome fans before each game.

Once seated, fans will enjoy an enhanced gameday experience headlined by a new center hung scoreboard that is six times larger and clearer than its predecessor, two new LED ribbon boards that ring the lower and upper bowls, an upgraded sound system for crystal-clear audio and Musco lighting that gives our players’ main stage theatre illumination. Lastly, every fan will be welcomed to a new, cushioned seat, as every seat was replaced during the arena transformation.