Jawun Evans is Making Most of Opportunity with Suns

Jawun Evans has experienced quite the NBA journey in the past year and a half, but since joining the Suns, he has solidified a role on the second unit and it’s turning into success for Phoenix.

The six-foot guard was named First Team All-Big 12 and Third Team All-American in his final year at Oklahoma State before being selected 39th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Evans was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers where he played 48 games, including four starts last season.

Evans has shined on the Suns G-League affiliate Northern Arizona Suns this season, averaging a team-high 18.5 points to go along with 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 14 appearances. Evans credits his time with NAZ in helping his transition into the NBA.

“It helped me a lot becoming a true point guard,” Evans said. “Telling my teammates where to go and stuff like that. It helped me grow.”

The Suns signed Evans to a two-way contract last week and his impact is already being felt on the hardwood. The 22-year-old guard has found a role on the team’s second unit and is performing well on both ends of the court.

“I just hope to bring grit to the team,” Evans said. “Somebody that on the defensive and offensive end, just to play faster and get everybody involved. Go out there and just have fun playing basketball.”

While the stats may not show everything, the team’s record since Evans has joined the team gives a different perspective. The team is two-and-one in the three games as Evans is providing hustle on the court without trying to do too much.

“[I’m] just trying to get an understanding of the team, just trying to get them going,” Evans said. “On the defensive end just getting stops and then just getting up and down the court."

While it’s been quite a journey for Evans up until this point, he said the transition has been made easier when you just get back to basics of the sport.

“It’s basketball at the end of the day so basketball is going to be the same,” Evans said. “It isn’t going to change. You’ve just got to figure out what they like to do.”

Evans credits his teammates for assisting him on the court and teaching him what it takes to be successful in the NBA.

“They all help me,” Evans said. “Just tell me what to look for, plays and stuff like that. Jamal [Crawford], just a great help too. He’s new here too, but he’s helping me on the offensive end to know where to go.”

Evans and the Suns will look to make it three straight wins as the team travels to New York to face the Knicks on Monday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.