Dragan Bender: Always Staying Prepared

After only appearing in 14 games this season, Dragan Bender was placed in the starting lineup two games ago and has held his own in the paint playing in a new position.

Deandre Ayton and Richaun Holmes were both injured against the Hornets last Saturday and with no other centers on roster, the Phoenix Suns had to look to Bender to step into the starting role. At 7’1” and 225 pounds, Bender has always had the size to play center, but has primarily played the power forward position since being drafted in 2016.

“It’s different,” Bender said. “Different weight categories and stuff like that. It all comes down to effort.”

Bender received his first two starts of the season over the last two games, playing a season-high in minutes in each matchup. Staying ready and being prepared has been the biggest factor for Bender as he went from averaging 7.7 minutes over his first 14 games to 29.7 over the past two.

“Get in. Be professional. Do your work. Do what you need to do,” Bender said. “Just get yourself ready mentally from the moment that I enter the arena this morning. Be prepared for whatever happens. If he’s not playing or playing, whatever it is. Just have got to be ready to be a pro and do your job.”

The Suns played back-to-back games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in both starts as Bender had the tough task of tipping-off against All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. After only playing sparingly throughout the season until this point, Bender had a bit of an adjustment period before getting back into the rhythm of NBA action.

“Felt definitely tired in the first couple of minutes,” Bender said. “Get a first wind. Once you get over that it’s just a game. You’re out there having fun, playing the game, trying to win. It’s definitely something I’ve been looking for.”

His production has been on display as he notched his first double-double of the season on Sunday and followed that up with another double-double on Tuesday. Bender is continuing to make the most of his opportunities on the court averaging 12.5 points on 45 percent shooting with 10 rebounds and two assists throughout both starts.

“Every time you step on the court, it’s an opportunity,” Bender said. “It’s something that you have to take seriously and be able to get out and perform. At the end of the day, it’s not about me. It’s about getting wins. It’s about moving forward with the team.”

Not only is Bender producing when he’s on the court, but he’s also keeping the defense on their toes. The threat of his three-point shoot allows for a mix of pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll play calling.

“It gives us an advantage on the offensive end just being able to confuse defenses each time,” Bender said. “Being able to roll some and pop some, definitely gives the defense something to think about and it’s good for us.”

His teammates are to taking notice of his effort, production and overall impact at the center position.

“He’s been playing really, really aggressive. I like it,” Josh Jackson said. “I actually like seeing him play the five a lot. I think it spreads the floor for us. Opponents have to respect his shooting. He’s been playing really good defense on (Towns) the last two games so hats off to him for sure, he’s been helping us a lot.”

Bender will receive another opportunity starting at the five as Ayton remains sidelined with a left ankle sprain. It will be Bender tipping off against Jusuf Nurkic on Thursday night as the Portland Trail Blazers come to town. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.