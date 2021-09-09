FanDuel Group Brings America’s #1 Sportsbook to Arizona in Partnership with Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ – September 9, 2021 – FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, is launching America’s #1 mobile sportsbook and its online horse racing and advanced deposit wagering platform, TVG, in Arizona today. In addition, the company will officially welcome Arizona sports fans to its brand-new retail FanDuel Sportsbook lounge located inside the Footprint Center – home of the Phoenix Suns. The retail sportsbook is the first of its kind to be located inside an NBA arena bringing added excitement to Suns games and downtown Phoenix year-round. The legalized launch of mobile sports wagering in Arizona comes on the heels of FanDuel launching its daily fantasy sports product in the state on August 28. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is now available for iOS and Android.

To mark this historic occasion, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, and Phoenix Suns alum Channing Frye and NBA veteran Richard Jefferson, will cut the ribbon and officially open the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Footprint Center and commemorate the opening by placing ceremonial first bets later today.

Arizona marks the 11th state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining New Jersey, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Tennessee. The company also has retail sportsbook locations in 10 states with Arizona joining Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, New York, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Michigan.

In April of this year, FanDuel announced a multi-year market access partnership with the Phoenix Suns, designating FanDuel as the Suns’ Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports Partner.

Stretching over 7,400 square feet, including an outdoor terrace, the FanDuel Sportsbook at Footprint Center will serve as a one-stop shop for fans to enjoy Suns games and other sporting events while placing wagers on the action. The sportsbook will be open year-round and feature five betting windows, one VIP window, 40 HD televisions, a 35-foot video wall, an MVP Room, and 26 self-service betting kiosks.

In celebration of the NFL season kicking off this evening, the FanDuel Sportsbook will host an exclusive Thursday Night Football watch party beginning at 4 pm PT for 500 fans ages 21+ (proper ID required). FanDuel customers in Arizona can enjoy the first game of the NFL season with surprise celebrity guests, free food, merchandise giveaways, and access to special offers from the FanDuel Sportsbook team that can only be obtained in-person.

“The fans of Arizona are some of the most passionate in sports, and that was evident during the Suns incredible playoff run this year,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. “Together FanDuel and the Suns share a mission of delivering absurdly fan-friendly experiences to our customers and we are excited to offer sports betting in a way that revolutionizes the live experience and brings fans closer to the game. We are thankful to the Suns organization for their partnership and look forward to making our lounge in the Footprint Center one of the preeminent sportsbook locations in the entire country.”

“Today is a defining moment for our organization, fans, and the entire State of Arizona,” said Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley. “We’re excited to partner with an innovative leader like FanDuel to bring the FanDuel Sportsbook to Footprint Center along with a multitude of new experiences to all sports fans. We’re committed to continuing to elevate the gameday experience and engaging fans at the highest level possible, and these new amenities are the latest example of our mission.”

The FanDuel Sportsbook app in Arizona is simple, secure, and convenient, with several key features, including:

● New Way to Parlay: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game ParlayTM bets, which gives bettors the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game.

● An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, was the first to offer Bad Beat Relief, early payouts for championship teams, and the first to offer its crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

● More Markets, More Bet Types: FanDuel Group offers more bet types and markets on all major sports than any other sportsbook in the market.

● Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

● Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services.

Residents of Arizona can now also watch and wager on live horse racing through FanDuel’s TVG mobile app and website. TVG is an affiliate of the FanDuel Group, and the largest Advance Deposit Wagering (ADW) platform in the United States. In addition, TVG is also America’s dedicated horse racing network featuring both Thoroughbred and Standardbred racing from major racing venues in the United States and top international tracks from Europe, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong.

