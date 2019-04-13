Getting to Know the Nets

The Eastern Conference sixth-seed Brooklyn Nets arrive in South Philadelphia Saturday making their first playoff appearance since the 2014-15 season. The series will also mark the first as a head coach for Kenny Atkinson, who’s in his third year with the club.

Led by first-time All-Star D’Angelo Russell, the Nets notched 42 victories, their highest win total since 2013-14.

Brooklyn’s bench has been called upon at a high rate this season, accounting for a league-high 21.4 minutes per game. The reserve unit has earned its keep by producing 47.8 points per game, the second-highest average in the NBA.

The team excels from deep (converting the fifth-most threes in the league this season), and grabs a league third-best 5.5 loose balls per game.

In the words of Jimmy Butler, “They just play hard.”

Let’s get to know a few key players a bit better...

D’Angelo Russell

21.1 PPG | 7.0 APG | 36.9 3P%

The fourth-year point guard had a breakout regular season, pacing his team in scoring and assists en route to his first All-Star bid. In Russell’s four games against the Sixers this season, he averaged 21.0 points and 7.3 assists; however, he shot 28.6% from deep. Russell has been essential to his team’s success -- he ranks fifth among all players in the league in usage percentage (30.9%), trailing only James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, while his 234 3-pointers were ninth-most in the regular season.

Spencer Dinwiddie

16.8 PPG | 4.6 APG | 44.2 FG%

Dinwiddie, who backs up Russell at the point, scored 23.8 points per game against the Sixers this season. It was a career year for Dinwiddie, averaging a personal high in scoring. After recording 17 20-plus point performances this season, Dinwiddie cooled down the stretch, scoring no more than 14 points in each of his games in April.

Joe Harris

13.7 PPG | 3.8 RPG | 47.4 3P%

Harris converted a team-high 50.0% of his field goals this season, and led the entire league in 3-point shooting percentage (47.4). His 183 triples ranked 18th overall in the NBA. The former Virginia Cavalier’s 13.7 points per game this season represented a career-high, in his third season with Brooklyn. Harris (foot) sat out of the team’s final regular season game vs. Miami, but is expected to be available against the Sixers.

Caris LeVert

13.7 PPG | 3.8 RPG | 3.9 APG

LeVert’s season came to an abrupt halt Nov. 12 against the Timberwolves, as he dislocated his foot in a scary fall. Since his return to the court on Feb. 8, LeVert has offered his team consistent productivity -- though his scoring numbers have dipped slightly, his rebounding has remained steady. LeVert excelled in his last matchup with the Sixers, scoring 18 points, grabbing four boards, and dropping three dimes.

DeMarre Carroll

11.1 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 34.2 3P%

While Carroll sat out against the Heat Wednesday (wrist), he is expected to be available for Game 1. The starting forward has struggled against the Sixers this season, scoring no more than six points in each of his three appearances, playing at least 18 minutes in each.

Jarrett Allen

10.9 PPG | 8.4 RPG | 1.5 BPG

Allen started at the five for the Nets his season. The 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas enjoyed a strong sophomore campaign, with his stats improving across the board. Allen appeared in and started 80 games this season, second on Brooklyn’s roster only to Russell (81).

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

8.9 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 41.1 FG%

Hollis-Jefferson averaged 20.9 minutes per game this season, his third in the league, usually coming in off the bench. But against the Sixers, the former Arizona Wildcat averaged 27.0 minutes, manufacturing 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Rodions Kurucs

8.5 PPG | 3.9 RPG | 45.0 FG%

Kurucs, started in the four spot for most of his rookie season, struggled against the Sixers, averaging just 5.0 points per game against the Sixers in three appearances. The Latvian native enters the playoffs coming off one of his best performances of the season, tallying 15 points, nine boards, and two steals (4-4 FT) in Wednesday’s regular season finale versus Miami.

Ed Davis

5.8 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 61.6 FG%

Davis provided solid support for starting center Jarrett Allen this year, bringing a veteran presence to the young Brooklyn squad. Drafted in 2010, Davis joined the Nets in the 2018 offseason from the Portland Trail Blazers, where he played the previous three years. Davis has been particularly productive on the road this season, scoring and rebounding above his averages while away from the Barclays Center.

