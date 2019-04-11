First Round of Playoffs Brings Matchup With Division Rival Nets

The match-up has been set. Now all we need is a start date.

With the regular season in the books, the 76ers’ 2019 NBA title push will begin either Saturday or Sunday at The Center against Atlantic Division rival the Brooklyn Nets.

While the Sixers have had the three-seed in hand for a few days, Brooklyn locked up the sixth-spot Wednesday with a victory over the Miami Heat.

This year’s Eastern Conference Quarterfinals clash will mark the third all-time post-season series between the Sixers and Nets. The Sixers won the first, a two-game opening round sweep in 1979, then lost the second, a five-game first-round bout in 1984 that ended the club’s title defense in 1984.

In terms of more recent history, the Sixers and Brooklyn split this year’s four-game regular season set. As for what to make of that result, the opinion here is that the question is a subjective one.

Only once in the regular season when facing the Nets did the Sixers have the projected starting lineup they expect to take into the playoffs. And on that night, the Sixers handled Brooklyn pretty good.

Even if regular season performance - especially in this case - might not be the most accurate indicator of how a playoff series could go, we thought it would be worthwhile to revisit some of the particulars from the Sixers’ outings with the Nets this year. So, here you go.

An Encouraging Final Impression

The last time around against Brooklyn was the best time around against Brooklyn.

With Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid all available, the Sixers stormed out to a 38-23 first-quarter lead March 28th at The Center. They would expand the margin to 20 before the end of the evening, en route to a 123-110 victory.

Embiid was a force, racking up game-highs of 39 points and 13 rebounds. He and Mike Scott combined for five of the Sixers’ eight 3-pointers in the opening period, and the squad really never looked back after that.

For as solid a year as second-year big man Jarrett Allen had for Brooklyn, he was overmatched by Embiid and Boban Marjanovic (16 pts / 3 reb), and was benched in the second half in favor of the smaller Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The Sixers also did a nice job containing D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie. The pick-and-roll proficient guards, who individually and in tandem presented major problems for the Sixers earlier in the season, combined for a modest 16 points on 2 for 10 shooting from three.

Tale of Turnovers

Chalking up the results of a season-long series to one, singular statistic would probably be a bit of a stretch; however, there was a correlation between turnovers and the Sixers’ success against Brooklyn.

In the long-time foes’ first meeting of the season, the Sixers endured a 122-97 defeat. While the team didn’t shoot well from the perimeter (4-20 3fg), it did outscore the Nets by a hefty 18-point margin from the free throw line.

What was the primary culprit in the setback? 27 giveaways didn’t help.

Brooklyn pounced on the Sixers’ miscues, finishing with a 39-9 advantage in points off turnovers. Not unrelated, the Nets posted a 16-8 edge on fastbreak points.

Those issues - more than a pair of 21-point performances from D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie, more than the fine two-way efforts of Jarrett Allen (15 pts / 10 reb) and Caris LeVert (20 pts / 5 reb / 4 stl) - did the Sixers in.

As it turned out, the team that won the turnover battle in each of the Sixers and Nets’ four confrontations this past season also won the game (Sixers -18 11/4 122-97 L; Sixers +7 11/25 127-125 W; Sixers -1 12/12 127-124 L; Sixers +6 3/28 123-110 W).

Numbers, and Other Nuggets

The playoffs is an entirely different deal, but the following subplots from the Sixers-Nets regular season series stood out. We recommend you take them for what they’re worth, which, in our view, equates to the value of a grain of salt.

• In their four-game series versus Brooklyn, the 76ers’ net rating (-2.6) was 5.0 points lower than it was overall in the regular season (2.4), due primarily to the Sixers’ 117.2 defensive rating against the Nets.

• Entering Wednesday’s regular season finale, the Sixers were holding opponents to 34.2% shooting from 3-point territory, a mark that was good for third-best in the NBA. Brooklyn, however, converted 38.9% of its perimeter heaves against the Sixers this year.

• Joel Embiid pretty much had his way against Brooklyn. In four contests, he produced 30.0 points (60.0 fg%), 14.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

• The Sixers beat the Nets both times Jimmy Butler played in the series. He averaged 21.5 points, went 6 for 7 from three, and, of course, nailed the last-second winner in the Sixers’ November 25th victory at Barclays Center.

• Spencer Dinwiddie averaged 23.8 points per game (57.7 fg%) in four tilts against the Sixers, while hitting 11 of 18 3-point attempts. He went for a season-best 39 points in Brooklyn’s December 12th win at The Center.

• Ben Simmons suited up in all four meetings with Brooklyn, averaging 17.8 points (54.7 fg%), 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 3.0 steals per game.

• Caris LeVert only made two appearances against the Sixers, but in those games, Brooklyn outscored the Sixers by 21 total points in the 57 minutes he played.