Embiid Helps Key Bounce Back Win Over Nets

Recap:

The 76ers (48-27) looked happy to be home -- and they certainly played like it, topping the Brooklyn Nets (38-38), 123-110, Thursday at The Center.

The performance provided the perfect bounce-back win ahead of another three-game road trip.

Facing a potential playoff opponent, the Sixers rose to the occasion, led by Joel Embiid’s 39 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a block.

He contributed to an impactful defensive showing, as the Sixers held the Nets’ backcourt duo of D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie to just 26 points on 10-28 shooting.

“I think tonight was a defensive-minded effort,” Brett Brown said. “I think that it is something we can grow from.”

The Sixers grabbed 10 steals as well, and forced 15 turnovers.

After a hot start, finishing the first frame with a 38-23 advantage, the Sixers led by as many as 20 points, and managed to stay in control throughout.

JJ Redick finished with 18 points, hitting three of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter.

It was a strong night for the Sixers’ bench, fueled by Mike Scott’s 11 points and Boban Marjanovic’s 16 points and three boards. Marjanovic played a major role in quelling the pesky Nets, scoring six points in the third frame.

“It’s an NBA game,” Marjanovic said. “You can never relax.”

While maintaining an immediate focus on the last seven games of the regular season, the Sixers also recognize the playoffs loom in the not-so-distant future.

“I’m excited,” Embiid said of his upcoming second playoff run. “This playoff I’m coming in in better shape, and I don’t have the mask, so it’s definitely going to be a different story.”

Click here for a complete box score.

@Sixers Social:

Don’t leave the big fella open.

Up Next:

The back end of the season has not been kind to the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-41), which have dropped six of their last seven. Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season, and has averaged 30.9 points since the All-Star Game. In the first meeting between the Sixers and Wolves this season, the Sixers notched a commanding 149-107 victory. Dario Saric is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in a starting role, while Robert Covington is expected to miss the remainder of the year (right knee).