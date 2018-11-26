At the Buzzer | Butler Delivers Latest Buzzer Beater in Brooklyn

Snapshot:

What did we say after the 76ers (14-8) eked out a buzzer-beating win last weekend in Charlotte?

That’s why the team went after Jimmy Butler.

Following a thrilling finish in Brooklyn eight days later, we’ll happily type those same words again:

This is why the Sixers went after Jimmy Butler.

JIMMY BUTLER ARE YOU KIDDING ME!? pic.twitter.com/TslSdPq8UP — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 26, 2018

From almost the exact same spot on the wing from which he drained a 3-pointer with time expiring to down the Hornets, Butler delivered his latest heroic heave Sunday at Barclays Center, hitting a go-ahead triple in isolation over Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with 00.4 seconds left in a game the Sixers spent most of the time trailing.

The Nets (8-13) threw the ball away on the ensuing sideline in-bounds play, and the Sixers emerged with a no-quit, 127-125, victory.

Butler poured in a season-high 34 points. He played all 12 minutes of the decisive fourth quarter, and was perfect from the field, hitting each of his seven shots in the frame, including four triples.

Not to be overlooked, it was Butler, a four-time All-NBA defender, whose scramble for a loose ball set up the tap for his eventual game-winner.

Brett Brown quickly called timeout, and essentially told his club in the huddle, What we did in Charlotte, let’s do that again.

Butler obliged.

Before a JJ Redick (15 pts) 3-pointer made it 121-120 with 63 seconds to go, the Sixers hadn’t held a lead since 2-0. The Sixers and Brooklyn then traded baskets on the next four possessions, a sequence that culminated with Butler’s winner.

Joel Embiid registered 32 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday’s triumph, the Sixers’ fifth in their last six tries.

Ben Simmons added 13 points, five boards, and nine assists.

Throughout the evening, the Sixers had trouble corralling the Nets backcourt tandem of D’Angelo Russell (38 pts) and Spencer Dinwiddie (31 pts). But the defense clamped down when it mattered most, limiting the duo to a single basket, from Dinwiddie, in the final five minutes of regulation.

After a short trip to Brooklyn, and two idle days without games, the Sixers will be back in action Wednesday, when they host the New York Knicks (6-14) for the first of three more in a row at The Center. Led by first-year head coach David Fizdale, New York continues to play on without Kristaps Porzingis, who sidelined from an ACL tear suffered last February. The Knicks enjoyed a strong start to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, beating the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans in consecutive contests.