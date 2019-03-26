Playoff scenarios for tonight's games

The 2018-19 NBA season will end on April 10 with the NBA Playoffs set to begin on April 13. Between now and the end of the regular season, teams are still jockeying for playoff positioning and seeding.

As tonight's action approaches, here's a look at the possible clinching and elimination scenarios for March 26:

LA Clippers

The Clippers can clinch a playoff spot with a win OR a Sacramento loss.

Relevant games: Clippers-Wolves, 8 ET | Kings vs. Mavs, 8:30 ET (Both on NBA League Pass)

Boston Celtics

The Celtics clinch a playoff spot with a win AND a loss by EITHER Orlando or Detroit.

Relevant games: Celtics-Cavs, 7 ET | Magic-Heat, 7:30 ET | Pistons-Nuggets, 9 ET (All on NBA League Pass)

Washington Wizards

The Wizards are eliminated with a loss AND a Miami win.

Relevant games: Wizards-Lakers, 10:30 ET (TNT) | Magic-Heat, 7:30 ET (NBA League Pass)

