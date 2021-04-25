Top Stories
Zion Williamson reaches 2,000 points in 79th game, fastest since Michael Jordan
The 20-year-old phenom earns a spot alongside Hall of Famers Rick Barry and Elgin Baylor following his latest scoring feat.
NBA.com media reports
Zion Williamson posted another big double-double (33 points, 14 rebounds) Saturday night in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 110-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs — and joined an exclusive club along the way.
With his ninth point, Williamson reached the 2,000 career point mark in his 79th game, tying Rick Barry and Elgin Baylor for 10th fastest in NBA history.
It marks the fewest number of games needed to reach 2,000 points since Michael Jordan (73) in 1985.
Fewest games to reach 2,000 points, NBA history
53 — Wilt Chamberlain
63 — Walt Bellamy
66 — Oscar Robertson
69 — Elvin Hayes
72 — George Mikan
72 — Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar
73 — Michael Jordan
76 — Billy Knight
78 — David Thompson
79 — Elgin Baylor
79 — Rick Barry
79 — Zion Williamson