Zion Williamson reaches 2,000 points in 79th game, fastest since Michael Jordan

Zion Williamson posted another big double-double (33 points, 14 rebounds) Saturday night in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 110-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs — and joined an exclusive club along the way.

With his ninth point, Williamson reached the 2,000 career point mark in his 79th game, tying Rick Barry and Elgin Baylor for 10th fastest in NBA history.

It marks the fewest number of games needed to reach 2,000 points since Michael Jordan (73) in 1985.

Fewest games to reach 2,000 points, NBA history

53 — Wilt Chamberlain

63 — Walt Bellamy

66 — Oscar Robertson

69 — Elvin Hayes

72 — George Mikan

72 — Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar

73 — Michael Jordan

76 — Billy Knight

78 — David Thompson

79 — Elgin Baylor

79 — Rick Barry

79 — Zion Williamson