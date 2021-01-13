Zion Williamson out vs. Clippers due to Health and Safety Protocols

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out for Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers (10 ET, League Pass) due to health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Updated Injury Report: Zion Williamson is OUT for tonight’s game (Health and Safety Protocols) pic.twitter.com/WesMg9dQQK — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 13, 2021

Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his first 9 games this season.

The Pelicans have not announced what caused Williamson to be placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.