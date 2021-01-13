Top Stories

Zion Williamson out vs. Clippers due to Health and Safety Protocols

The former No. 1 overall pick will be sidelined for New Orleans' game against LA on Wednesday.

From NBA.com News Services

Zion Williamson is averaging 21.9 points over his first 9 games this season.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out for Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers (10 ET, League Pass) due to health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his first 9 games this season.

The Pelicans have not announced what caused Williamson to be placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

