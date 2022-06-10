Yahoo NBA DFS Lineup of the Night: NBA Finals Game 4

Building the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer and more.

Below is today’s Yahoo DFS Optimal Lineup using the FantasyPros DFS Lineup Optimizer tool. This is the current lineup of the day. For updated lineups based on adjusted projections throughout the day, be sure to access the DFS Lineup Optimizer tool.

For the complete suite of cheat sheets, lineup optimizers, value plays, salary changes, and to create your own optimized DFS lineups, head over to our NBA DFS Tools page.

Today’s Yahoo NBA DFS Optimal Lineup

***

Mike Maher is an editor and content manager at FantasyPros and BettingPros. For more from Mike, check out his archive, follow him on Twitter @MikeMaher.