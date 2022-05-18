Yahoo NBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday, May 18

Seeing the Mavericks maul the Suns on Sunday was one of the most shocking results I’ve ever witnessed. I wonder what will happen in this series because Golden State has had some questionable performances themselves. The Warriors will definitely be the favorite heading in, but this could be the start of something special for Luka Doncic. It does leave us with single-game slates from here on out, but we’re happy to announce that Yahoo hosts these types of tournaments. With that in mind, let’s take a look at this Game 1!

Injury Report

Core Plays

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $37

Jordan Poole was overshadowing Curry in the Denver series, but the former MVP has been majestic since he had that minor bench role. In fact, Chef Curry has scored at least 37 Yahoo points in nine of his last 10 games, with the one dud being that 50-point loss last week. That’s obviously an outlier game, with Steph averaging nearly 50 Y! points per game in the other nine outings. Those numbers will keep rising the deeper this team gets into the postseason, especially since Curry averaged 46 Y! points in his last two matchups with the Mavericks.

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $56

Luka will be used in every lineup out there, and it’s essentially a free square for everyone. The future MVP has scored at least 47 Yahoo points in each of his last 18 games, posting a 57-point average in that span. That’s one of the best averages in the NBA, and it makes him impossible to fade since you’re only picking between two teams. He’s walloped the Warriors at times this season, too, averaging 31.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in their four matchups this year.

GPP Targets

Spencer Dinwiddie (PG – DAL): $19

Dallas made a huge splash when they traded Kristaps Porzingis for Dinwiddie at the trade deadline, but the Game 7 win over Phoenix made it worth it. The Sixth Man for the Mavs had 30 points, three rebounds, and two assists across just 25 minutes in that blowout victory. Upside games like that make him one of the best GPP plays out there because Dinwiddie scored 67 combined Yahoo points in his two matchups with the Warriors this year. It’s also a team that Dallas can play small against, which could force Spencer into even more minutes!

Draymond Green (PF – GSW): $24

Green has been volatile at times in these playoffs, but he’s tough to avoid in such critical games. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate averaged 35 Yahoo points per game when Curry was in the lineup this year, and it’s clear he’s a different player with Chef Curry out there cooking opponents. Draymond showed that in the closing game against Memphis, accumulating 14 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. That stat-stuffing ability makes him an excellent GPP play, especially since he should be playing 35-40 minutes a night from here on out.

Value Plays

Dorian Finney-Smith (PF – DAL): $17

Jason Kidd calls DFS the heart of this team, and it’s clear by his expansive minutes! Finney-Smith has played at least 37 minutes in nine of the last 12 games, with all three stinkers of those coming in massive blowouts. That means DFS is a lock for 40 minutes if the game stays close, and it’s hard to overlook his 30-point average in those nine outings! If you’re using Curry and Doncic, Finney-Smith needs to be in there to save some salary! Not to mention, Finney-Smith has scored at least 27 Yahoo points in three of his four matchups with the Warriors this year!

Reggie Bullock (SF – DAL): $13

Dallas is thinning their rotation in this postseason and leaving these defensive studs out there to feast with Doncic. Bullock is one of those wings, averaging 24 Yahoo points per game across 40 minutes a night since the playoffs started. Reggie playing 40 minutes a night is truly unbelievable, especially since Dallas has been a part of a few blowouts. All of that means that Bullock is in line to play 40-45 minutes to oppose this Splash Brothers backcourt, with Reggie roughing up the Warriors to the tune of 34 Y! points across 42 minutes in their most recent meeting.

* * *

Joel Bartilotta is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.