Yahoo NBA DFS Breakdown: Monday, June 13

That Game 4 was one of the best games all season. To say that win was mandatory would be an understatement because we’re now looking at a 2-2 series. That means we’re down to a best-of-three championship, and it’s nearly impossible to predict what will happen next! With that said, we’ll try our best to project the players from a Yahoo perspective, so let’s start by looking at the injury report!

Injury Report

Core Plays

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF – BOS): $40

Tatum is actually in one of the worst shooting slumps of his career, but it hasn’t deterred him from being a fantasy monster. The All-Star forward is posting some of the best DFS numbers of his career, scoring at least 38 Yahoo points in 14 of his last 15 games. He’s also averaging over 46 fantasy points per game in that span, making him the safest play for one of your star slots. The simple fact is, JT will play 40 minutes, take 20-25 shots and lead the team in usage, making him impossible to avoid on a single-game slate.

Cash Game Considerations

Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $39

Chef Curry has been the best player in this series, and it’s hard to understand why he’s not the most expensive player. The former MVP has at least 49 Yahoo points in three of four games of this series, flirting with a 50-point average in this postseason. We’re talking about the greatest shooter of all time seeing an increase in playing time, shot attempts, and usage, which all should rise with only three games remaining in the season!

GPP Targets

Draymond Green (PF – GSW): $21

Draymond has received more criticism than anyone in these Finals, but he’s too good to be just $21. Despite scoring 17 combined points in this series, Green has scored at least 26 Yahoo points in eight of his last 10 games. That’s the guy we’ve seen for some time now, with Draymond averaging 31 fantasy points per game in the regular season. That’s tough to find from a player barely cracking $20, and you know he will come out hungry after getting benched in Game 4.

Otto Porter (SF- GSW): $10

Porter got a rare start in Game 4 but didn’t play much. Getting the start is enormous, though, because OPJ has scored at least 15 Yahoo points in the last eight games he’s finished. That might not sound like much but getting 15-25 Yahoo points from a minimum-priced player is a massive boost because it makes it much easier to get four other studs into your lineup. It’s risky to use Porter with his limited role, but an upside game would put him in every optimal lineup out there.

Value Plays

Robert Williams (C – BOS): $21

It’s all a matter of playing time when it comes to Williams. This guy has earned the nickname The Time Lord because he’s one of the best per-minute producers in the NBA. He is averaging nearly 1.4 Yahoo points per minute for his career, averaging over 30 fantasy points per game during the regular season. Health was a concern early on, but he’s got at least 33 Yahoo points in back-to-back games, playing 31 minutes in the most recent outing. If we’re getting 30 minutes of Rob-Will at $21, he needs to be in every lineup out there!

Kevon Looney (C – GSW): $17

Loon was shifted to the bench in Game 4, but he was still extremely productive. The big man dropped 25 Y! points across 28 minutes in that game, marking the eighth time he’s reached at least 25 fantasy points in his last 10 games. That alone is tough to find from a $17 player, with Loon posting a 29-point average in that span. He’s the easiest pairing if you want to ride Curry and JT because he’s the best sub-$20 option on the board!

