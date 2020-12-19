Wizards' Thomas Bryant fined $45K for inappropriate contact with game official

NEW YORK – Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant has been fined $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Bryant, who received a technical foul as part of the incident, was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play.

The incident occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Dec. 17 at Capital One Arena.