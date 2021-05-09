Wizards' Bradley Beal out Monday with hamstring strain

After exiting Saturday’s 133-132 win over the Pacers with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday he will miss Monday’s game against the Hawks.

Injury report for Monday’s #WizHawks: Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) is out. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 9, 2021

Beal, who left early in the third quarter with a tweaked ankle before returning, finished the game with 50 points on 19-for-31 shooting in 39 minutes.

Sunday’s MRI revealed no major damage, but there’s still a chance Beal will miss more than just Monday’s game, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Beal underwent MRI today that ruled out significant injury to the hamstring, sources said. But he is ruled out Monday vs. Atlanta and his status is uncertain for the remaining regular season games Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. https://t.co/nCQtnwBwpX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2021

“He tweaked his hamstring,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said after the game. “Actually, he tweaked his ankle and we didn’t want to push it at the end. He wanted to but our guys told him not to push it. Hopefully, it’s not too serious.”

Beal’s presence is greatly needed for a Washington team fighting for a spot in the State Farm Play-In Tournament. Saturday’s win elevated the Wizards to the No. 9 seed.

Beal, who is battling Stephen Curry for the scoring title, is averaging 31.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season. He has scored at least 25 points in 71 of his last 82 games and has eight games this season with 40 or more points.