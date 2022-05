NEW YORK – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Green made the gesture as he exited the playing court to return to the locker room for medical assistance in the first quarter of the Warriors’ 106-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their conference semifinals playoff series May 3 at FedEx Forum.