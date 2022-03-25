Top Stories
Warriors announce James Wiseman will miss remainder of 2021-22 season
The 7-foot big man has not played since his rookie season.
Former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Golden State Warriors announced on Friday.
Wiseman, who has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in his rookie campaign last year.
James Wiseman, who has missed the first 73 games of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, including the 2022 NBA Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ebv6ILitHy
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 25, 2022
“It was ultimately very simple: we’re protecting James’ future,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters.
Despite Wiseman’s absence, the Warriors entered Friday night with the third-best record in the league behind only Memphis (51-23) and Phoenix (60-14).