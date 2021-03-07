2021 All-Star

Vice President Kamala Harris, Michael B. Jordan to have 'special conversation' on TNT before 2021 NBA All-Star Game

TNT’s NBA All-Star Game coverage to open with special conversation featuring Kamala Harris and actor Michael B. Jordan at 8 p.m. ET.

Kamala Harris, shown in this photo from October of 2019, will speak with Michael B. Jordan on TNT before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

TNT’s 2021 NBA All-Star Game coverage will open with a special conversation between Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP Harris) and award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) at 8 p.m. ET. The two discuss how the VP’s time at Howard University shaped her career, her love of basketball and the need to remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19 and promote the efficacy of the vaccine.

As previously announced, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are committing more than $3 million in initial support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and support and awareness around equity and access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), UNCF (United Negro College Fund), National Association for Equal Opportunity (NAFEO) and Direct Relief’s Fund for Health Equity. Throughout All-Star, HBCU-inspired elements will be incorporated on broadcast and in-arena, including music, content and storytelling.

TNT’s NBA All-Star coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET with TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax, followed by the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.  Coverage of the 70th NBA All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. ET, with AT&T Slam Dunk taking place at halftime.  The game will follow the same format as last year, with the teams competing to win each quarter and playing to a Final Target Score during the untimed fourth quarter.

