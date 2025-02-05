Top 5 All-Time Playoff Games Played Leaders: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs 25 times in their franchise history and have won three championships. Let’s highlight their top five all-time leaders in playoff games played.

1. Dwyane Wade, 171 Games

The Heat selected Wade with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 Draft. He went on to make 13 All-Star teams with the franchise. He finished inside the top five in MVP voting two times and was named First Team All-NBA in both of those seasons. Across 15 seasons with the franchise, he averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Not only did he have plenty of personal success, but he won three NBA titles as a member of the Heat, being named the MVP of the 2005-06 NBA Finals. Over 171 playoff games with the Heat, Wade averaged 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

2. Udonis Haslem, 149 Games

Haslem spent his entire 20-year career with the Heat. He never made an All-Star team and only averaged 10-plus points per game in a season four times. Still, he was an important member of three championship teams. Over his 149 career playoff games, Haslem averaged 5.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

3. Mario Chalmers, 99 Games

Chalmers started all 82 games during his rookie season with the Heat in 2008-09 . It was one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game. In 99 career playoff games with the Heat, Chalmers made 73 starts. He won two championships with the team, averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the playoffs.

4. LeBron James, 87 Games

James shook up the landscape of the NBA when he joined Wade on the Heat ahead of the 2010-11 season. He would go on to spend four seasons with the team, winning two titles and earning two Finals MVP awards. He was also named league MVP two times while on the Heat and he finished inside the top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting two times. Over 87 career playoff games with the Heat, James averaged 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals.

5. Alonzo Mourning, 82 Games

Mourning joined the Heat ahead of the 1995-96 season. He spent the next seven seasons with the team, making the All-Star team five times and winning two Defensive Player of the Year awards. After a brief stint with the Nets, Mourning returned to the Heat to finish his career. He won his only NBA Championship with the Heat during the 2005-06 season while playing a limited role off the bench. Across 82 playoff games with the franchise, Mourning averaged 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.