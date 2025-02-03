Top 5 All-Time Playoff Games Played Leaders: Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have made the playoffs 13 times in their franchise history. They have yet to win a championship. Let’s highlight their top five all-time leaders in playoff games played.

1. Zach Randolph, 62 Games

Randolph joined the Grizzlies for the 2009-10 season and immediately made the All-Star team. In that season, he averaged 20.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. He was also named an All-Star during the 2012-13 season. Over 62 career playoff games with the team, Randolph averaged 17.1 points and 9.5 rebounds. He was an integral part of the Grit and Grind Grizzlies of the early 2010s.

2. Marc Gasol, 59 Games

While Gasol was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, he was traded to the Grizzlies in the deal that sent his brother Pau Gasol to the Lakers. Marc Gasol would go on to make three All-Star teams with the Grizzlies. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2012-13 season. Across 59 playoff games with the team, he averaged 17.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 blocks. He teamed with Z-Bo in the front court as a defensive leader on the Grit and Grind Grizzlies of the early 2010s.

3. Tony Allen, 56 Games

Allen took his career to the next level after joining the Grizzlies for the 2010-11 season. While he didn’t produce gaudy scoring contributions, he made his mark on the defensive end. He averaged at least 1.5 steals in each of his seven seasons with the team. That helped him finish inside the top-eight in Defensive Player of the Year voting five times. Over 56 playoff games with the Grizzlies, Allen averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Like Randolph and Gasol, Allen was a member of the Grit and Grind Grizzlies, dogging offensive players with his tireless defensive effort and hustle.

4. Mike Conley Jr., 56 Games

The Grizzlies selected Conley with the fourth pick in the 2007 Draft. He never made an All-Star team with the franchise, despite averaging at least 20.5 points and 6.3 assists in the same season two times. Conley also had two seasons in which he averaged at least 2.2 steals. In his 56 playoff games with the franchise, Conley averaged 16.5 points, 6.7 assists and 1.4 steals. The floor general for the Grit and Grind Grizzlies, Conley helped take them to the 2013 Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

5. Darrell Arthur, 28 Games

Arthur ranks fifth on this list despite only playing four seasons with the Grizzlies. He missed the entire 2011-12 season with an injury. After starting 64 games during his rookie season, Arthur started a total of just 13 games over his final three seasons with the franchise. Arthur averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over 28 career playoff games. He also logged just 12 minutes per game in the playoffs during the 2012-13 run to the Western Conference Finals.