Timberwolves' Malik Beasley fined $35K

Minnesota guard was fined for making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland center Drew Eubanks on March 5.

Official release

NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been fined $35,000 for making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland Trail Blazers center Drew Eubanks, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident, for which Beasley was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 135-121 win over the Trail Blazers on March 5 at Target Center.

To view the incident, click here.

