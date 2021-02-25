Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley suspended 12 games

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been suspended 12 games without pay for pleading guilty to a felony charge of threatening to commit a crime of violence for the purpose of terrorizing another person, in violation of the law of the State of Minnesota, the NBA announced today. The incident occurred on Sept. 26, 2020.

Beasley will begin serving his suspension on Saturday, Feb. 27 when the Timberwolves visit the Washington Wizards.