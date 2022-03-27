Thunder rookie Josh Giddey shut down for season with hip soreness

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with hip soreness, the team announced Saturday.

Coach Mark Daigneault made the announcement during a session with reporters before Saturday’s game. Giddey hasn’t played since Feb. 24, and Daigneault said the “return-to-play portion” of his rehab process would last longer than the two weeks that are left in the regular season.

“It’s a tricky injury that’s a little unpredictable,” Daigneault said. “I would not say it met or didn’t meet an expectation. We didn’t really have an expectation.”

The No. 6 pick in last year’s draft, Giddey ends his impressive rookie season with averages of 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 54 games.

Giddey, 19, became the youngest player in NBA history to post a triple-double on Jan. 2 and was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month four times.