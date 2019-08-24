Team USA World Cup roster finalized

SYDNEY — The 12-man USA Men’s World Cup Team roster was finalized Saturday after it was determined that Kyle Kuzma’s (Los Angeles Lakers) left ankle injury would prevent him from participating in the upcoming competition.

The official 2019 USA World Cup Team includes 2016 Olympic gold medalist Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); 2014 World Cup gold medalist Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

The USA Basketball World Cup Team coaching staff features USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and USA assistant coaches and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

The American squad will continue World Cup preparations Aug. 25-28 in Sydney, Australia, including training Aug. 25, 27 and 28, and a final exhibition on Aug. 26 against Canada at Qudos Bank Arena.