Sterling Brown leads protest of 7,500 in Milwaukee

The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown was among thousands of people who gathered outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and marched for social justice and against police brutality.

Brown and his teammates led demonstrators to Veterans Park along Lake Michigan’s shore Sunday.

“We making something great happen, something positive happen, something that’s heard around the world,” Brown told a crowd estimated at 7,500. “As we march today, let’s be loud, let’s be known.”

Brown had his own encounter with police when in 2018 he was forced to the ground, tased and arrested because of a parking violation outside a Milwaukee drug store. His civil rights lawsuit against Milwaukee is still pending.

Brown was joined by others from the Bucks organization. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and police Chief Alfonso Morales also made appearances, the Journal Sentinel reported.

