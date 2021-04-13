Stephen Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain for Warriors all-time scoring record

In a record book featuring some of the best bucket makers in NBA history, Stephen Curry now stands alone.

The two-time Kia MVP and three-time NBA champion passed Wilt Chamberlain for the Warriors’ all-time scoring record (17,783 points) on Monday night against Denver, scoring 21 points in the first quarter to further cement his place as a franchise icon.

“To be anywhere near him in any record book or now be on top, it’s surreal and it’s wild,” Curry said after the game. “If you grow up in the game of basketball and you hear [Chamberlain’s] name, you know it’s something extremely special, no matter what it is.”

Curry finished the historic night with 53 points in the Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Nuggets, marking his third 50-point game of the season. Curry joins Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, James Harden, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, and Rick Barry as the only players in NBA history to have scored 50 or more three times in a season in multiple seasons.

The seven-time All-Star accomplished the feat in his own groundbreaking fashion, making 10 3-pointers — two more than the entire Nuggets team. The performance was his 18th with at least 10 made 3s, far and away the most such games in league history. Warriors teammate Klay Thompson is second with five games of 10 made 3s or more.

Curry, whom Golden State drafted seventh overall in 2009, already owns the team’s all-time marks for most assists, 3-pointers, and free throw percentage in a Warriors uniform. He is also on pace to pass Chris Mullin for the Warriors records for all-time steals and games played within the next season or two, health permitting.

Though Golden State is struggling under the weight of injuries to Thompson and No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, Curry is enjoying his best statistical season since his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2015 and 2016. The 33-year-old guard, who played just five games last year due to injury himself, is averaging 29.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 48.3% overall, 41.2% from beyond the arc and 92.4% from the free throw line.

