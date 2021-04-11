Reports: Warriors rookie James Wiseman has torn meniscus in right knee

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Warriors center James Wiseman has suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee, sources tell ESPN. No timeline on a return yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

The Warriors haven’t announced the severity of the injury, only that Wiseman had an MRI that they’re evaluating, but the fear is that the prize rookie will be lost for the season , according to Wojnarowski.

Warriors are consulting with doctors over next couple of days, but there's certainly an expectation that Wiseman could miss the rest of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. For now, they're still working through a plan of action and timeline. https://t.co/nDGISG1y4Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

Wiseman exited Saturday’s game after landing awkwardly during the second quarter against the Rockets.

The No. 2 overall pick has averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.8 minutes across 38 games.