Reports: Warriors rookie James Wiseman has torn meniscus in right knee

The No. 2 overall pick reportedly could miss the remainder of the season due to the injury.

From NBA.com News Services

James Wiseman is fourth among rookies in scoring at 11.5 points per game.

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Warriors haven’t announced the severity of the injury, only that Wiseman had an MRI that they’re evaluating, but the fear is that the prize rookie will be lost for the season , according to Wojnarowski.

Wiseman exited Saturday’s game after landing awkwardly during the second quarter against the Rockets.

The No. 2 overall pick has averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.8 minutes across 38 games.

