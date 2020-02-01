Warriors Stephen Curry (fractured hand) hopeful for March return

Superstar guard Stephen Curry is making good process in his rehabilitation of a broken left hand and is hopeful to return to the Warriors’ lineup in March, according to the team.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/KWkz6JXkG8 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 1, 2020

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry is only doing non-contact work now and must undergo contact practices before he can be cleared for a March return.

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry, who is only doing non-contact work right now, must move through contact practices, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 in next month before he’s cleared for the March return pic.twitter.com/nonqRJMWQR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2020

A March timetable means Curry will miss 11 more games in February since injuring the hand. The Warriors are 10-39 and last in the Western Conference standings and are mired in a five-game losing streak.