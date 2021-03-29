Spurs officially sign center Gorgui Dieng

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Dieng, 6-10/250, spent the first half of this season with the Memphis Grizzlies before being waived on March 26. In 22 games, he averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds in 1.3 assists in 16.9 minutes while shooting .519 from the field. Dieng appeared in 39 games over parts of two seasons in Memphis, averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.7 minutes after he was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 6, 2020.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Dieng holds career averages of 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.8 minutes in 537 total games played. Selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (21st overall) by the Utah Jazz, he was dealt to the Timberwolves on draft night and spent his first six-plus seasons with Minnesota.

A native of Senegal, Dieng won the 2013 NCAA Championship in his final season as a junior at the University of Louisville.

Dieng will wear No. 7 for the Silver and Black. The Spurs roster now stands at 17 players.