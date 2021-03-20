Top Stories

Keldon Johnson racks up Spurs' 1st 20-20 game since Tim Duncan

Johnson matched Duncan's 23-point, 21-rebound showing in 2013 vs. Atlanta.

From NBA.com Staff

The Spurs are doing their Spurs-y best, somehow comfortably residing in the Play-In places and threatening to steal one of those solid top 6 seeds, even in this crowded West.

And one of the reasons has been the breakout play of Keldon Johnson, the second-year forward who’s found a home in San Antonio’s refashioned frontcourt, sandwiched between DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl. Friday against the Cavaliers, the 6-foot-5 Johnson managed to rip off a 23-point, 21-rebound performance, marking the first time any Spurs player had topped 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game since Tim Duncan did so on December 2, 2013 against the Hawks (coincidentally also a 23-21 outing).

On the season, Johnson is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in 29 minutes per game. The Spurs snagged him with the No. 29 overall pick in 2019 out of Kentucky.

