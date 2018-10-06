Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV to have surgery for medial meniscus tear

Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV underwent an MRI examination this morning in San Antonio that revealed a right medial meniscus tear. The injury occurred at the 6:55 mark of the fourth quarter of last night’s Spurs-Pistons preseason game. Walker IV will undergo surgery in San Antonio on Monday, Oct. 8.

The procedure will be performed by Spurs team physician Dr. David Schmidt. A timeline for his return will be determined at a later date.