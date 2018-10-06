Uncategorized
Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV to have surgery for medial meniscus tear
Official release
Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV underwent an MRI examination this morning in San Antonio that revealed a right medial meniscus tear. The injury occurred at the 6:55 mark of the fourth quarter of last night’s Spurs-Pistons preseason game. Walker IV will undergo surgery in San Antonio on Monday, Oct. 8.
The procedure will be performed by Spurs team physician Dr. David Schmidt. A timeline for his return will be determined at a later date.