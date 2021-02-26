Top Stories
Spurs' Dejounte Murray fined $25,000 for kicking ball into stands
The incident occurred at the end of the Spurs’ loss to the Thunder on Feb. 24.
Official release
NEW YORK – San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been fined $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Spurs’ 102-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 24 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.