Top Stories

Spurs' Dejounte Murray fined $25,000 for kicking ball into stands

The incident occurred at the end of the Spurs’ loss to the Thunder on Feb. 24.

Official release

NEW YORK – San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been fined $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Spurs’ 102-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 24 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.