Spurs' Dejounte Murray fined $20,000 for throwing ball off the legs of a referee

NEW YORK – San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been fined $20,000 for throwing the game ball off the legs of a referee, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident, for which Murray was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 2:24 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ 118-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 28 at FedExForum.