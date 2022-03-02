Top Stories

Spurs' Dejounte Murray fined $20,000 for throwing ball off the legs of a referee

Murray was ejected for the incident, which occurred during the Spurs’ 118-105 loss to Memphis on Monday.

Official release

Dejounte Murray throws the game ball off the legs of a referee.

NEW YORK – San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been fined $20,000 for throwing the game ball off the legs of a referee, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident, for which Murray was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 2:24 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ 118-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 28 at FedExForum.

 

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.