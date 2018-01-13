Top Stories

Long-time sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at 89

NBA.com staff reports

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. — Keith Jackson, the down-home voice of college football during more than five decades as a broadcaster, has died. He was 89.

He died Friday and no cause was given in a statement Saturday by ESPN. Jackson’s longtime employer was ABC Sports.

Jackson’s NBA experience was highlighted by his calling of the 1972 NBA Finals — the Lakers‘ first championship of their Los Angeles tenure — as well as four years of calling games alongside Hall-of-Fame center Bill Russell.

He retired after the 2006 Rose Bowl and is a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Jackson was a longtime resident of Sherman Oaks, California, and Pender Harbor, British Columbia. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Turi Ann.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

