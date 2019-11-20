Sixers unveil new City Edition uniforms

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled today its 2019-20 City Edition uniform, presented in partnership with Official Jersey Patch Partner, StubHub. The 76ers showcased the City Edition Tuesday evening to close the first-ever “76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition, presented by Reebok.”

Integrated into the Art Exhibition, the 2019-20 City Edition was revealed through a live speed-painting by artist David Garibaldi, explained through spoken word poetry written and performed by from artist Alix “Philo” Philogene, and worn by 76er Josh Richardson, who DJed to an exclusive audience of 76ers teammates, alumni, art enthusiasts, and more.

“It’s important to our organization to pay tribute to Philadelphia’s rich history, culture and landmarks as frequently and authentically as we can,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. “In partnership with StubHub, we designed the City Edition jersey to celebrate the Liberty Bell, a Philadelphia icon that transcends time and brings to life a powerful symbol that unites us all. We look forward to enjoying many special moments with our fans wearing these uniforms throughout the remainder of the season.”

“To close out the incredibly successful ‘76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition, presented by Reebok’ we wanted to once again showcase the powerful blend of basketball and the arts,” Philadelphia 76ers Chief Marketing Officer Katie O’Reilly said. “We were inspired to bring the uniform unveiling to life through artistic storytelling, highlighted by live painting, spoken word poetry and photography of Josh Richardson – made even more special by connecting his off-the-court passion for music to this event.”

The 2019-20 City Edition uniform pays homage to the Liberty Bell, a historical Philadelphia landmark, which embodies Philadelphia’s resiliency. The parchment color uniform features blue “Philadelphia” cursive script and predominantly displays the crack in the Liberty Bell down the side of the uniform. On the front hem, the jersey features the embroidered phrase “Pass and Stow,” inscribed on the front of the Liberty Bell. The two names are derived from Philadelphia foundry workers, John Pass and John Stow, who recast the original bell in 1753.

The City Edition is the fifth uniform the 76ers will wear for this season, joining the Icon, Association, Classic and Statement. Philadelphia will debut the City Edition uniform on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Indiana Pacers at its first of six “City Nights, presented by StubHub”:

CITY NIGHTS, PRESENTED BY STUBHUB:

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Washington Wizards

Wednesday, Dec. 25 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Saturday, March 14 vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, March 21 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Fans can purchase the jersey beginning Nov. 27 online at www.SixersShop.com and at in-arena stores.

“We are thrilled to once again team up with the 76ers to unveil another memorable jersey,” said Akshay Khanna, General Manager of the NBA at StubHub. “The City Edition uniform embraces the rich history of Philadelphia in a uniquely artistic way. StubHub is excited to continue our partnership with the 76ers organization and look forward to seeing the jersey debut later this month.”

The City Edition unveil capped off the inaugural 76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition, presented by Reebok. The four-day, free Exhibition featured more than 200 pieces of art by more than 100 artists from 11 different countries.

While the Art Exhibition has concluded, fans can continue bidding on the art displayed via the 76ers mobile app. The silent auction will run through Nov. 30 with a portion of the net proceeds going toward the Sixers Youth Foundation.