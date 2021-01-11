Top Stories

Sixers fined $25,000 for violating league's injury-reporting rules

The violation occurred when the team failed to list Ben Simmons on its initial injury report for the Jan. 9 game vs. Denver.

Official release

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $25,000 for violating the league’s injury reporting rules, the NBA announced today.

The violation occurred when the 76ers failed to list guard Ben Simmons on the team’s initial injury report for a game on January 9 against the Denver Nuggets in which Simmons did not play.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.