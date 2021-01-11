Top Stories
Sixers fined $25,000 for violating league's injury-reporting rules
The violation occurred when the team failed to list Ben Simmons on its initial injury report for the Jan. 9 game vs. Denver.
Official release
NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $25,000 for violating the league’s injury reporting rules, the NBA announced today.
The violation occurred when the 76ers failed to list guard Ben Simmons on the team’s initial injury report for a game on January 9 against the Denver Nuggets in which Simmons did not play.