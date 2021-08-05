Salt Lake City Summer League: MaCio Teague leads Jazz Blue past Spurs

Former Baylor guard MaCio Teague was impressive with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

• Jazz Blue 78, Spurs 54: Box Score | Game Details

MaCio Teague scored 26 points on 50 percent shooting to lead the Utah Jazz Blue to a 78-54 rout of the San Antonio Spurs in their Salt lake City Summer League clash at Vivint Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Blue set the tone with a strong first half that saw them forge a 37-26 lead by intermission. The contest featured only four lead changes, with Utah forging as much as a 26-point edge in the second half. One of the Blue’s big statistical advantages came in second-unit scoring, as their bench outscored San Antonio’s by a 36-18 margin.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 14 points, and added eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. Rookie first-round pick Joshua Primo contributed 11 points, three boards and two assists. Jaylen Morris supplied eight points and six rebounds. Matt Mitchell poured in seven points, while second-round selection Joe Wieskamp finished with five points, six rebounds and one assist.

Teague supplemented his game-high scoring tally with three rebounds and one steal. D.J. Funderburk totaled 12 points, four boards and one steal. Malik Newman delivered nine points, four rebounds and one assist. Kyle Fogg and Kyle Allman generated matching eight-point tallies while pulling in five and four rebounds, respectively. Fogg also recorded two steals and one block, while Allman dished out five assists.

The Blue faces off with the Utah Jazz White on Friday night, while the Spurs tangle with the Memphis Grizzlies.