Devontae Cacok, Lakers storm back to beat Kings in California Classic finale

Devontae Cacok helped the Lakers rally from a 12-point deficit.

• Lakers 78, Spurs 54: Box Score | Game Details

SACRAMENTO — The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 84-74 in the California Classic at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

It took five ties and eight lead changes to determine a winner, with the Lakers finishing on a 14-3 run to prevail. The Kings led 71-70 before that run, with Los Angeles outscoring Sacramento in the fourth quarter 33 to 17. The Lakers’ bench ended up outscoring the Kings’ by 26 points (47-21). Los Angeles did not shoot well from 3-point range (6-of-22 as a team) — but Sacramento shot just 12 percent from long distance, hitting only two of its 17 attempts. The Lakers forced 19 turnovers on the night, 15 of which were committed by the Kings’ starting five.

Devontae Cacok led the Lakers with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Undrafted rookie Mac McLung tallied 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Chaundee Brown led the bench with 12 points and three rebounds. Yoeli Childs also provided nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks off the bench as well.

Louis King led the Kings with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Emanuel Terry amassed 16 points and nine rebounds. No. 9 overall pick Davion Mitchell had 10 points and three boards but committed four turnovers and seven fouls in 29 minutes. Ade Murkey led the bench with nine points.

That marks the end of the California Classic. Both teams will head to Nevada for the Las Vegas Summer League, which tips off Sunday.