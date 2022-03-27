Top Stories

Rudy Gobert late scratch against Mavericks with right leg contusion

Utah's All-Star big man will be absent for a game with enormous playoff implications.

From NBA.com News Services

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was ruled out of Sunday’s pivotal game against Dallas less than an hour before tipoff due to a right lateral leg contusion. Utah entered Sunday night tied with the Mavericks for fourth place and the first-round home-court advantage that comes with it.

The three-time All-Star currently leads the league in rebounding (14.6 per game) and field goal percentage (.712). The Jazz are also missing starting swingman Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), midseason acquisition Danuel House (knee), and backup center Hassan Whiteside.

 

