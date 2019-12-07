Rodney Hood suffers torn Achilles during Lakers-Blazers

Rodney Hood exited Friday’s game against the Lakers after suffering a non-contact, lower left leg injury less than nine minutes into the first quarter. Hood needed help to leave the floor and did not attempt to put any weight on the injured leg.

The team later announced Hood had suffered a torn Achilles, an injury that could keep him out for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

MRI confirms Rodney Hood has a torn left Achilles tendon. We love you, Rodney ❤️ — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 7, 2019

Hood, who re-signed with the Blazers in July after a stellar run to the Western Conference finals, is averaging 11.5 points while shooting 49.3 percent from 3-point range. Portland is already without center Jusuf Nurkic, who is recovering from compound fractures in the left tibia and fibula suffered last season.

Earlier Friday, the Blazers guaranteed the contract of former All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in the eight games since signing with Portland.