Richard Jefferson retires after 17 NBA seasons

Paying tribute to his late father, veteran small forward Richard Jefferson announced his retirement after 17 NBA seasons via Instagram on Saturday.

Richard “Big Rich” Jefferson, 65, was killed last month in a drive-by shooting in Compton, Calif.

The 13th pick in the 2001 draft out of Arizona, Jefferson starred early for the then-New Jersey Nets before transitioning into a respected veteran reserve during the latter half of his career.

He averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 1,181 games for the Nets, Spurs, Bucks, Jazz, Warriors, Mavericks, Cavaliers and Mavericks.