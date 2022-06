Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has officially signed a multi-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced on Monday.

Rondo played an integral role in the Lakers’ recent championship run, averaging 8.9 points and 6.6 assists off the bench. The Hawks will be his seventh team in seven seasons.

The addition of Rondo follows reported agreements with Danilo Gallinari and Kris Dunn as the Hawks load up to make their first playoff push since 2017.