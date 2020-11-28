2020 Free Agency

Hawks sign Kris Dunn to reported 2-year deal

Atlanta beefs up its backcourt with a strong defender next to star scorer Trae Young.

NBA.com Staff

Kris Dunn brings strong defensive credentials to a Hawks team looking to push for the playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks have bolstered their backcourt around star guard Trae Young with the addition of veteran point guard Kris Dunn, the team announced Saturday.

Known primarily for his defensive skills, the 26-year-old Dunn is averaging 8.3 points and 4.2 assists through four NBA seasons with Minnesota and Chicago. He averaged 7.3 points and 3.4 assists last season with the Bulls.

“Kris is an elite defender and an intense competitor who will bring real value to our group,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “We are happy to add him and believe his presence will improve our club.”

