Top Stories

Russell Westbrook (rest) out vs. Grizzlies

From NBA Twitter and media reports

The Houston Rockets will be without star guard Russell Westbrook tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per the NBA’s injury report for Monday, Westbrook will not play to get in some rest. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni on Sunday eluded to Westbrook sitting out tonight after Sunday’s blowout road loss to the Miami Heat.

Westbrook started Sunday night’s game and played 26 minutes, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and six assists. He started 1-for-9 from the field, 0-for-5 from 3-point range — with his first make from beyond the arc coming on a 45-footer that beat the third-quarter buzzer. That got Houston within 99-71.

Overall, Sunday was his lowest output of the season as Westbrook is averaging 21.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game this season.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.