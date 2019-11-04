Russell Westbrook (rest) out vs. Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets will be without star guard Russell Westbrook tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per the NBA’s injury report for Monday, Westbrook will not play to get in some rest. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni on Sunday eluded to Westbrook sitting out tonight after Sunday’s blowout road loss to the Miami Heat.

No changes in the Rockets-Grizzlies injury report. Jaren Jackson Jr. remains doubtful. Russell Westbrook is sitting out the second half of the back-to-back as D'Antoni said pregame yesterday. Rockets' pride likely hurt a bit after yesterday, but that was not listed. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) November 4, 2019

Source: Russell Westbrook will sit out the Rockets' game in Memphis due to rest. That was the original plan, but coach Mike D'Antoni left the door open to reconsidering after Westbrook played only 26 minutes in Sunday's blowout loss in Miami. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 4, 2019

Westbrook started Sunday night’s game and played 26 minutes, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and six assists. He started 1-for-9 from the field, 0-for-5 from 3-point range — with his first make from beyond the arc coming on a 45-footer that beat the third-quarter buzzer. That got Houston within 99-71.

Overall, Sunday was his lowest output of the season as Westbrook is averaging 21.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game this season.