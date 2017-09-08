Report: League considering revising draft lottery system

The NBA may be looking at ways to radically change the way it conducts its lottery system according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN reports that the reform could be approved and would be in place for the 2019 Draft.

Commissioner Adam Silver is a strong advocate to deincentivize tanking by implementing lower odds on the NBA’s worst teams to gain the top picks in the draft, league sources said. The proposed measures would also increase the chances of better teams making a jump into the draft lottery. The NBA’s 14 non-playoff teams compromise the league’s annual draft lottery system. The NBA competition committee, comprised of several general managers and coaches, is expected to vote next week on sending a formal recommendation to the board of governors for final passage, league sources said.

Another idea being discussed during the process is the concept no team can have a top three pick in consecutive years.