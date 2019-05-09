Report: Lakers to interview Vogel for coaching job

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with the search says Frank Vogel will be interviewed for the Lakers head coach opening.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because they weren’t at liberty to publicly discuss negotiations. Vogel flew to Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 45-year old Vogel did not coach last season following two years with the Orlando Magic. He arrived in Orlando following five-plus seasons leading the Indiana Pacers, including two trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and ’14.

Vogel is the fifth candidate known to have interviewed for the opening since the Lakers dismissed Luke Walton on April 12. Los Angeles was thought to be on the verge of hiring Tyronn Lue this week before talks broke down. They have also considered Monty Williams, who was hired by the Phoenix Suns, Juwan Howard and Jason Kidd.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report the Lakers’ plans to interview Vogel.