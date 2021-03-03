Kawhi Leonard sits out Celtics matchup due to back spasms

The LA Clippers played Tuesday’s showdown with the Boston Celtics without All-Star Kawhi Leonard, who sat out the game due to back spasms. The Celtics took advantage of his absence, scoring a 117-112 win in which they held off a late charge by the Clippers.

The Clippers have lost five of eight and Paul George led Los Angeles with 32 points. Reggie Jackson took Leonard’s place in the starting lineup and finished with 25 points and seven assists.

Game Recap: Celtics 117, Clippers 112

Leonard was listed as a starter before the game, but never took the floor during warmups. The team announced late in the first quarter that he had been ruled out.

Leonard has missed seven previous games this season, including two for a mouth laceration, two while in the health and safety protocols and three for a bruised leg.

Leonard is the Clippers’ leading scorer, averaging 26.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. Los Angeles was playing in its fourth game of a five-game road trip that ends Thursday at Washington.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.