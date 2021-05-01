Hornets' LaMelo Ball returns after 21-game absence

Charlotte point guard LaMelo Ball is back in action, reclaiming his customary starting spot Saturday against Detroit after missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.

It didn’t take him long to put his unique stamp on the game, whipping a long underhand assist to Miles Bridges for the easy layup.

LAMELO WASTING NO TIME IN HIS RETURN! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/u0MTDjqLk2 — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2021

Ball has been sidelined since March 20, but has progressed more rapidly than many expected. The Hornets currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference and have gone 10-11 in the rookie’s absence.

Before injuring the wrist, Ball was a leading candidate for Kia Rookie of the Year, averaging 15.9 points (2nd among rookies), 5.9 rebounds (2nd) and 6.1 assists (1st) in 41 games.

The Hornets will also get shooting guard Malik Monk back, who is available to play after missing a month with a sprained ankle.

Monk has missed 15 games after suffering the ankle injury April 1 in Brooklyn. On the season, the fourth-year guard is averaging a career-high 13.1 points on 46.0% shooting (42.4% on 3s) in 21.7 minutes per game.