Report: Grizzlies trade Patrick Beverley to Timberwolves

One day after being dealt from the LA Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies, Patrick Beverley is reportedly on the move again. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizzlies are trading Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

In a trade announced Monday with Memphis, the LA Clippers sent Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe.

Beverley was the Clippers’ longest-tenured player, having spent four years in Los Angeles. The fiery, 33-year-old guard averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while playing 22.5 minutes a game last season. He also shot 40% from 3-point range, although he’s best known for his pesky defense and leadership.

Culver, the former No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft, had spent the past two seasons with Minnesota. His 2020-21 season officially came to an end in April when he needed surgery on his right ankle. After a promising rookie season in which he averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 63 games, Culver took a step back in 2020-21. He posted 5.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 0.7 apg and saw his minutes cut from 23.9 mpg in 2019-20 to 14.7 mpg last season.

Hernangomez spent the past 1 1/2 seasons with the Wolves, arriving via the Denver Nuggets as part of a four-team trade in 2020. He was solid in his 14-game stint with Minnesota in 2019-20 (12.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.3 apg in 14 games, all starts) and did well in 2020-21, too. He posted 7.2 ppg and 3.9 rpg as a key reserve for Minnesota and was showing improvement as a 3-point shooter as well.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.